Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc [OLMA] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 378.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: OLMA] plunged by -$1.19 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.5587 during the day while it closed the day at $11.72. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 12:27 PM that Olema Oncology Announces Palazestrant Demonstrates Attractive Combinability with CDK4/6 Inhibitors Ribociclib and Palbociclib in Phase 1b/2 Studies.

Palazestrant (OP-1250) in combination with the CDK 4/6 inhibitors, ribociclib and palbociclib, demonstrated no significant drug-drug interaction, no dose-limiting toxicities and a tolerability profile consistent with the FDA-approved labels of ribociclib or palbociclib plus an endocrine therapy.

OPERA-01 trials-in-progress poster outlines Phase 3 trial design; clinical sites activated and enrolling with first patient dosed in November 2023.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc stock has also loss -11.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OLMA stock has inclined by 2.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 93.72% and gained 378.37% year-on date.

The market cap for OLMA stock reached $641.90 million, with 54.77 million shares outstanding and 47.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 547.20K shares, OLMA reached a trading volume of 4147636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc [OLMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLMA shares is $25.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 1.55 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.06.

OLMA stock trade performance evaluation

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc [OLMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.08. With this latest performance, OLMA shares dropped by -22.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 320.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.67 for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc [OLMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.50, while it was recorded at 13.68 for the last single week of trading, and 8.80 for the last 200 days.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc [OLMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for OLMA is now -43.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc [OLMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.30. Additionally, OLMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc [OLMA] managed to generate an average of -$1,218,453 per employee.Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.66 and a Current Ratio set at 17.66.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc [OLMA]: Institutional Ownership

