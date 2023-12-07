Merit Medical Systems, Inc. [MMSI] moved up 4.67: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ: MMSI] closed the trading session at $68.59 on 12/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $65.455, while the highest price level was $68.60. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Merit Medical Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of $650.0 Million of 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2029.

The notes will bear interest at 3.00% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on August 1, 2024. The notes will mature on February 1, 2029, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. When issued, the notes will be Merit’s senior unsecured obligations and will rank senior in right of payment to any of Merit’s indebtedness that is expressly subordinated in right of payment to the notes; equal in right of payment to any of Merit’s unsecured indebtedness that is not so subordinated; effectively junior in right of payment to any of Merit’s senior, secured indebtedness (including indebtedness under Merit’s Fourth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement) to the extent of the value of the assets securing such indebtedness; and structurally junior to all indebtedness and other liabilities (including trade payables) of Merit’s subsidiaries.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.87 percent and weekly performance of -2.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 340.15K shares, MMSI reached to a volume of 3703566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. [MMSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMSI shares is $86.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMSI in the course of the last twelve months was 55.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

MMSI stock trade performance evaluation

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. [MMSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.93. With this latest performance, MMSI shares dropped by -3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.44 for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. [MMSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.82, while it was recorded at 70.47 for the last single week of trading, and 73.85 for the last 200 days.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. [MMSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merit Medical Systems, Inc. [MMSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.62 and a Gross Margin at +40.84. Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.49.

Return on Total Capital for MMSI is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. [MMSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.48. Additionally, MMSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. [MMSI] managed to generate an average of $10,885 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. [MMSI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. go to 11.50%.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. [MMSI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MMSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MMSI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MMSI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.