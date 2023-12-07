Market cap of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] reaches 2.65M – now what?

- Advertisements -

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ZVSA] closed the trading session at $2.14 on 12/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.9948, while the highest price level was $3.03. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM that ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.0 Million Public Offering.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 11, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -96.11 percent and weekly performance of -34.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -83.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -50.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 221.07K shares, ZVSA reached to a volume of 10488680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZVSA shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZVSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.59 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

ZVSA stock trade performance evaluation

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.95. With this latest performance, ZVSA shares dropped by -28.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.10 for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 20.84 for the last 200 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZVSA is now -28.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.11. Additionally, ZVSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] managed to generate an average of -$1,008,759 per employee.ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]: Institutional Ownership

