Market cap of Sempra [SRE] reaches 45.97B – now what?

Sempra [NYSE: SRE] price surged by 2.99 percent to reach at $2.12. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 4:37 PM that SDG&E HONORED WITH AWARDS FOR OUTSTANDING RELIABILITY IN THE WEST & GRID SUSTAINABILITY.

This is the 18th consecutive year that SDG&E received PA Consulting’s ReliabilityOne® Award for Outstanding Reliability Performance among utilities in the west region.

Every day, approximately 3.6 million people in San Diego and southern Orange counties depend on San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) to provide reliable energy service to their homes and businesses. In recognition of SDG&E’s continued superior performance and innovation in the utility industry, PA Consulting recently honored the company with two of its most prestigious awards: Outstanding Reliability Performance in the West Region Metropolitan Service Area (also known as the “Best in the West”) and Outstanding Grid Sustainability.

A sum of 3997100 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.21M shares. Sempra shares reached a high of $73.08 and dropped to a low of $71.45 until finishing in the latest session at $73.05.

The one-year SRE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.51. The average equity rating for SRE stock is currently 2.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sempra [SRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRE shares is $80.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sempra shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sempra is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

SRE Stock Performance Analysis:

Sempra [SRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, SRE shares gained by 1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.21 for Sempra [SRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.44, while it was recorded at 72.57 for the last single week of trading, and 72.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sempra Fundamentals:

Sempra’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 0.61.

SRE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sempra go to 4.14%.

Sempra [SRE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SRE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SRE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.