Market cap of MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO] reaches 57.96M – now what?

MicroAlgo Inc [NASDAQ: MLGO] price surged by 295.87 percent to reach at $7.16. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that MicroAlgo Inc. announced plans to establish a practice base to train graduate students for the university.

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ: MLGO) (the “Company” or “MicroAlgo”), today announced that its Chinese companies, Shenzhen University Semiconductor Manufacturing Research Institute, and Haikou Comprehensive Free Trade Zone Management Committee plan to sign a cooperation agreement, namely “postgraduate training and practice base”, marking the three parties contributing to the development of domestic innovation to make the talent ecological construction more perfect. Subsequently, the three parties will take the joint training of master’s degree students, and school tutor pairing as an entry to expand the field of cooperation, considering the country’s major needs and industrial advantages of Haikou, through close cooperation and integration of advantageous resources on all fronts, and to further promote the school to jointly declare the national local scientific research projects, and the construction of key laboratories and other cooperation. To fully implement the scientific research, training of talents, and service.

Shenzhen University, located in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, is a comprehensive university approved by the Ministry of Education of China, under the supervision of Guangdong Province and sponsored by the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government. Shenzhen University has been developing rapidly in the fields of talent cultivation, innovation, and technology research and development, and has achieved more original achievements in science and technology. The university’s mechanical design and manufacturing, automation, semiconductor integrated circuits and other disciplines have a very good possibility of docking with Lixin Technology. The establishment of the postgraduate training base develops a broad space for cooperation between the two sides.

A sum of 77936560 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.71M shares. MicroAlgo Inc shares reached a high of $10.76 and dropped to a low of $3.73 until finishing in the latest session at $9.58.

Guru’s Opinion on MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MicroAlgo Inc is set at 1.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17.

MLGO Stock Performance Analysis:

MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 212.05. With this latest performance, MLGO shares gained by 193.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 305.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.59 for MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 2.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MicroAlgo Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.75. MicroAlgo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.99.

Return on Total Capital for MLGO is now -1.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, MLGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO] managed to generate an average of -$55,708 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.47.MicroAlgo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.81 and a Current Ratio set at 4.81.

MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MLGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MLGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MLGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.