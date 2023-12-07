Market cap of Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR [LGHL] reaches 1.24M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: LGHL] gained 28.26% or 0.28 points to close at $1.27 with a heavy trading volume of 4010820 shares. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Lion Announces Unaudited First Half 2023 Financial Results.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (“Lion” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Mr. Chunning (Wilson) Wang, CEO of Lion, commented, “We are pleased to report a great improvement in our overall business during the first half of 2023, with a strong rebound in the first half growing over pre-Covid revenue levels. Total revenue for the first half of 2023 was US$13.3 million, a record high for the Company. This growth was mainly driven by trading gains from contract for difference (“CFD”) and total return swap (“TRS”) trading activities.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.20, the shares rose to $1.5334 and dropped to $1.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LGHL points out that the company has recorded -75.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -47.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

- Advertisements -

If we look at the average trading volume of 99.31K shares, LGHL reached to a volume of 4010820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR [LGHL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.03.

Trading performance analysis for LGHL stock

Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR [LGHL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, LGHL shares gained by 16.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.17% in the past year of trading.

- Advertisements -

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.12 for Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR [LGHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1043, while it was recorded at 1.0970 for the last single week of trading, and 5.8285 for the last 200 days.

Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR [LGHL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for LGHL is now -67.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR [LGHL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.68. Additionally, LGHL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR [LGHL] managed to generate an average of -$830,379 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is -0.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.02.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR [LGHL]

The top three institutional holders of LGHL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LGHL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LGHL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.