Market cap of Hempacco Co Inc [HPCO] reaches 9.83M – now what?

Hempacco Co Inc [NASDAQ: HPCO] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.34 during the day while it closed the day at $0.34. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Hempacco Expands Its Reach to India and Thailand, Signing Exclusive Master Distribution Agreement with CBDAY Global.

CBDAY to sell Hempacco’s line of hemp and CBD products, including celebrity-branded hemp rolling papers, cones, and hemp wraps.

San Diego, California–(Newsfile Corp. – December 6, 2023) – Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) (“Hempacco”), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco’s™ nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, today announced it entered into an exclusive Master Distribution Agreement with CBDAY Global Private Limited (“CBDAY/CBDAY Global”), a trailblazer in the import, export, distribution, and sales of hemp-based products in India and Asia. Under the terms of the agreement, CBDAY will exclusively sell Hempacco’s line of hemp and CBD products in India and Thailand, first introducing Cheech & Chong and Rick Ross hemp products that are set to captivate audiences on CBDAY’s flagship website www.cbday.in.

Hempacco Co Inc stock has also gained 2.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HPCO stock has declined by -11.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.77% and lost -58.50% year-on date.

The market cap for HPCO stock reached $9.83 million, with 23.44 million shares outstanding and 9.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 109.60K shares, HPCO reached a trading volume of 3630539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hempacco Co Inc [HPCO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hempacco Co Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

HPCO stock trade performance evaluation

Hempacco Co Inc [HPCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, HPCO shares dropped by -5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.72 for Hempacco Co Inc [HPCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3572, while it was recorded at 0.3387 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4864 for the last 200 days.

Hempacco Co Inc [HPCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hempacco Co Inc [HPCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.17 and a Gross Margin at +6.03. Hempacco Co Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -176.54.

Return on Total Capital for HPCO is now -80.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hempacco Co Inc [HPCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.74. Additionally, HPCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.62.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Hempacco Co Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.58.

Hempacco Co Inc [HPCO]: Institutional Ownership

