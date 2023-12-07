Market Analysts see Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [NYSE: HLX] loss -2.00% or -0.18 points to close at $8.82 with a heavy trading volume of 3554834 shares. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 6:55 PM that Helix Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today it has priced $300 million in principal amount of 9.750% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). Helix intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand and shares of its common stock, as necessary, to pay the cost of extinguishing its obligations with respect to its outstanding 6.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Convertible Notes”), which may include privately negotiated transactions and payments in settlement of redemptions or conversion of such 2026 Convertible Notes. Helix intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the offering, if any, for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of other indebtedness. Helix reserves the right to settle and extinguish the 2026 Convertible Notes in cash, shares of its common stock, or any combination thereof. Helix expects to close the offering of the Notes on or about December 1, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Notes will bear interest from December 1, 2023 at an annual rate of 9.750% payable on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on March 1, 2024. The Notes will mature on March 1, 2029.

It opened the trading session at $8.97, the shares rose to $9.22 and dropped to $8.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HLX points out that the company has recorded 21.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -53.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, HLX reached to a volume of 3554834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLX shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

Trading performance analysis for HLX stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.92. With this latest performance, HLX shares dropped by -11.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.10 for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.98, while it was recorded at 9.15 for the last single week of trading, and 8.67 for the last 200 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.99 and a Gross Margin at +5.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.05.

Return on Total Capital for HLX is now -1.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.97. Additionally, HLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX] managed to generate an average of -$38,502 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX]

The top three institutional holders of HLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.