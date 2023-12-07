Market Analysts see Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Conagra Brands Inc [NYSE: CAG] traded at a high on 12/06/23, posting a 2.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.40. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 7:30 AM that CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF FISCAL 2024 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE, WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) will host a webcast and conference call to review its fiscal 2024 second quarter results on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The company’s news release will be issued at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on conagrabrands.com/investor-relations under Events & Presentations. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 for participants in the U.S. and 1-412-902-6506 for all other participants and using passcode 9519988. Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the call start time. Following the company’s remarks, the conference call will include a question-and-answer session with the investment community.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3904428 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Conagra Brands Inc stands at 1.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.39%.

The market cap for CAG stock reached $14.05 billion, with 477.02 million shares outstanding and 475.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 3904428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $35.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 17.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has CAG stock performed recently?

Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.93. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.36 for Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.63, while it was recorded at 28.75 for the last single week of trading, and 32.47 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.26 and a Gross Margin at +26.75. Conagra Brands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.56.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 10.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.36. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] managed to generate an average of $36,710 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Conagra Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

Earnings analysis for Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc go to 7.70%.

Insider trade positions for Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]

The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CAG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CAG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.