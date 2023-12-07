Market Analysts see Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Americold Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: COLD] closed the trading session at $28.41 on 12/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.07, while the highest price level was $28.795. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Delivers Strong Operational Results and Raises Annual Guidance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.35 percent and weekly performance of 0.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, COLD reached to a volume of 3282824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $33.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLD in the course of the last twelve months was 25.96.

COLD stock trade performance evaluation

Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, COLD shares gained by 9.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.75 for Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.58, while it was recorded at 28.56 for the last single week of trading, and 29.88 for the last 200 days.

Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.58 and a Gross Margin at +12.51. Americold Realty Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.67.

Return on Total Capital for COLD is now 1.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.94. Additionally, COLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] managed to generate an average of -$1,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust Inc go to 9.50%.

Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.