Jefferies slashes price target on Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] – find out why.

Wolfspeed Inc [NYSE: WOLF] closed the trading session at $38.25 on 12/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.855, while the highest price level was $40.16. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Wolfspeed Completes Sale of RF Business to MACOM.

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) today announced it completed the sale of its radio frequency business (“Wolfspeed RF”) to MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTSI) effective December 2, 2023. Under the transaction terms, Wolfspeed received approximately $75 million in cash, subject to a customary purchase price adjustment, and 711,528 shares of MACOM common stock, which shares had a market value of approximately $60.8 million based on the closing price for MACOM’s common stock on December 1, 2023 as reported on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

“The completed sale of Wolfspeed RF is the final step in our transformation, and we’re happy to say Wolfspeed is now the only pure-play silicon carbide semiconductor manufacturer in the industry,” said Gregg Lowe, Wolfspeed president and CEO. “As demand continues to accelerate across the automotive, industrial and renewable energy markets, we can now focus on innovation and capacity for our materials and power device businesses.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.60 percent and weekly performance of 5.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, WOLF reached to a volume of 3439419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOLF shares is $43.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Wolfspeed Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wolfspeed Inc is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.71.

WOLF stock trade performance evaluation

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, WOLF shares gained by 13.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.69 for Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.26, while it was recorded at 38.75 for the last single week of trading, and 49.61 for the last 200 days.

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.21 and a Gross Margin at +29.14. Wolfspeed Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.78.

Return on Total Capital for WOLF is now -4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 265.73. Additionally, WOLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 265.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] managed to generate an average of -$68,701 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Wolfspeed Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.98 and a Current Ratio set at 5.44.

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WOLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WOLF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WOLF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.