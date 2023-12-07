Inmode Ltd [INMD] fell -40.45% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Inmode Ltd [NASDAQ: INMD] traded at a low on 12/06/23, posting a -9.99 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.26. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM that InMode Revises Full-Year 2023 Guidance.

InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today that it is revising its full-year 2023 guidance.

According to management, this revision is primarily due to stronger-than-expected headwinds from the current macroeconomic environment, resulting in a slowdown in platform sales, mainly in North America.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6424348 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inmode Ltd stands at 5.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.71%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for INMD stock reached $1.77 billion, with 82.54 million shares outstanding and 76.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, INMD reached a trading volume of 6424348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inmode Ltd [INMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INMD shares is $33.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Inmode Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inmode Ltd is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for INMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for INMD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.87.

How has INMD stock performed recently?

Inmode Ltd [INMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.67. With this latest performance, INMD shares gained by 3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.07 for Inmode Ltd [INMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.05, while it was recorded at 23.57 for the last single week of trading, and 33.04 for the last 200 days.

Inmode Ltd [INMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inmode Ltd [INMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.55 and a Gross Margin at +83.82. Inmode Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.56.

Return on Total Capital for INMD is now 40.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inmode Ltd [INMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, INMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inmode Ltd [INMD] managed to generate an average of $336,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Inmode Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.87 and a Current Ratio set at 12.51.

Earnings analysis for Inmode Ltd [INMD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inmode Ltd go to 6.30%.

Insider trade positions for Inmode Ltd [INMD]

The top three institutional holders of INMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.