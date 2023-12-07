For Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC], Analyst sees a rise to $31. What next?

- Advertisements -

Fluence Energy Inc [NASDAQ: FLNC] loss -12.98% or -3.34 points to close at $22.40 with a heavy trading volume of 11540580 shares. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 4:17 PM that Fluence Announces Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by Existing Controlling Stockholders.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The underwriters may offer the shares of Class A common stock from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the Nasdaq, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

It opened the trading session at $22.50, the shares rose to $22.95 and dropped to $22.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FLNC points out that the company has recorded -12.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -59.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, FLNC reached to a volume of 11540580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLNC shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Fluence Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluence Energy Inc is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81.

Trading performance analysis for FLNC stock

Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.72. With this latest performance, FLNC shares gained by 19.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.71 for Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.17, while it was recorded at 25.19 for the last single week of trading, and 22.29 for the last 200 days.

Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.08 and a Gross Margin at +5.91. Fluence Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.14.

Return on Total Capital for FLNC is now -18.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.57. Additionally, FLNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.43.Fluence Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]

The top three institutional holders of FLNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FLNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FLNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.