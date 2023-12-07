Flex Ltd [FLEX] Is Currently 0.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Flex Ltd [NASDAQ: FLEX] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $25.57 during the day while it closed the day at $25.25. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Ciena Invests in U.S. Manufacturing with Flex to Support BEAD-funded Projects, Strengthen Domestic Supply Chain and Add High-Tech Jobs.

Ciena® (NYSE: CIEN), a U.S.-based networking systems, services and software company, is adding domestic manufacturing through an expanded agreement with global diversified manufacturer Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX). Ciena is expected to begin production of the industry’s first pluggable optical line terminals (OLTs) as well as its optical network units (ONU) at a Flex factory in the U.S. in mid-2024.

Advancing its commitment to roll out high-speed broadband to unserved and underserved communities, Ciena’s investments will support the U.S. government’s Broadband Equity Adoption and Deployment (BEAD) projects, create new jobs and help broadband service providers comply with the Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements.

Flex Ltd stock has also loss -1.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLEX stock has declined by -4.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.90% and gained 17.66% year-on date.

The market cap for FLEX stock reached $10.94 billion, with 450.12 million shares outstanding and 429.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 3794192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flex Ltd [FLEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLEX shares is $33.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Flex Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 20.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

FLEX stock trade performance evaluation

Flex Ltd [FLEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.67. With this latest performance, FLEX shares dropped by -2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.05 for Flex Ltd [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.88, while it was recorded at 25.46 for the last single week of trading, and 24.98 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd [FLEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.25 and a Gross Margin at +7.53. Flex Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Total Capital for FLEX is now 13.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flex Ltd [FLEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.59. Additionally, FLEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flex Ltd [FLEX] managed to generate an average of $4,608 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.Flex Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flex Ltd [FLEX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd go to 15.60%.

Flex Ltd [FLEX]: Institutional Ownership

