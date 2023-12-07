Fastenal Co. [FAST] stock Initiated by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $59

- Advertisements -

Fastenal Co. [NASDAQ: FAST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.27% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.83%. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend.

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) reported its board of directors declared a special one-time dividend of $0.38 per share to be paid in cash on December 20, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 6, 2023. Except for share and per share information, dollar amounts are stated in millions.

We began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011. In addition to these regular dividend payments, Fastenal has previously paid special one-time dividends in December 2008, December 2012, and December 2020. Our board of directors currently intends to continue paying quarterly dividends, though all future determination as to payment of dividends will depend upon the financial condition and results of operations of the company and such other factors as are deemed relevant by the board of directors, such as income tax rates related to dividends at that time.

Over the last 12 months, FAST stock rose by 22.85%. The one-year Fastenal Co. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.9. The average equity rating for FAST stock is currently 3.07, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.50 billion, with 570.81 million shares outstanding and 570.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, FAST stock reached a trading volume of 5010864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fastenal Co. [FAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $59.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 3.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Fastenal Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Co. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAST in the course of the last twelve months was 29.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.45.

FAST Stock Performance Analysis:

Fastenal Co. [FAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.83. With this latest performance, FAST shares gained by 6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.92 for Fastenal Co. [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.66, while it was recorded at 60.93 for the last single week of trading, and 56.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fastenal Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Co. [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.82 and a Gross Margin at +43.69. Fastenal Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.57.

Return on Total Capital for FAST is now 38.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fastenal Co. [FAST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.36. Additionally, FAST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fastenal Co. [FAST] managed to generate an average of $48,553 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.Fastenal Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.45 and a Current Ratio set at 4.71.

FAST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Co. go to 6.33%.

Fastenal Co. [FAST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FAST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FAST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.