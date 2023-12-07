Erasca Inc [ERAS] moved down -1.14: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Erasca Inc [NASDAQ: ERAS] traded at a low on 12/06/23, posting a -1.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.73. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Erasca Achieves Key Milestones for Naporafenib and ERAS-801 Programs and Extends Cash Runway.

Gained alignment with global health authorities for pivotal Phase 3 SEACRAFT-2 trial design for naporafenib plus trametinib in NRAS mutant melanoma; initiation on track for H1 2024.

Completed dose escalation and identified MTD for ERAS-801, supporting enrollment of expansion cohorts in recurrent GBM.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9981253 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Erasca Inc stands at 11.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.66%.

The market cap for ERAS stock reached $261.39 million, with 149.33 million shares outstanding and 93.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 775.95K shares, ERAS reached a trading volume of 9981253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Erasca Inc [ERAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERAS shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Erasca Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Erasca Inc is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

How has ERAS stock performed recently?

Erasca Inc [ERAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.35. With this latest performance, ERAS shares dropped by -27.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.94 for Erasca Inc [ERAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1452, while it was recorded at 1.7060 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6439 for the last 200 days.

Erasca Inc [ERAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ERAS is now -52.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Erasca Inc [ERAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.38. Additionally, ERAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Erasca Inc [ERAS] managed to generate an average of -$1,882,209 per employee.Erasca Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.45 and a Current Ratio set at 11.45.

Insider trade positions for Erasca Inc [ERAS]

The top three institutional holders of ERAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ERAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ERAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.