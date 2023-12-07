Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Stock trading around $87.70 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] traded at a low on 12/06/23, posting a -0.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $87.70. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Emerson Appoints Michael Tang as Chief Legal Officer.

Tang to succeed Sara Yang Bosco, who will retire after 18-year Emerson career.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a leader in automation software and technology, today announced the appointment of Michael Tang as senior vice president, secretary and chief legal officer, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Tang succeeds Sara Yang Bosco, who will retire from Emerson on Dec. 31 after 18 years with the company. As chief legal officer, Tang will be responsible for all legal matters and global security pertaining to Emerson, including corporate governance, M&A, compliance, dispute resolution, and corporate and commercial operational matters.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3194171 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Emerson Electric Co. stands at 1.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.43%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for EMR stock reached $50.00 billion, with 572.00 million shares outstanding and 567.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 3194171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $107.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 182.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.35.

How has EMR stock performed recently?

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.36 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.96, while it was recorded at 88.80 for the last single week of trading, and 89.06 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.91 and a Gross Margin at +45.50. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.15.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 8.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.08. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $32,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.35 and a Current Ratio set at 2.75.

Earnings analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.70%.

Insider trade positions for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.