Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] Is Currently 0.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] closed the trading session at $255.97 on 12/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $255.572, while the highest price level was $261.01. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 2:19 PM that DENSO Digs Deep to Win Supplier Excellence Award from Caterpillar Inc.

Company recognized by Caterpillar’s Resource Industries division, is among 20 of Caterpillar’s more than 6,600 suppliers to earn excellence status.

DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has won a Supplier Excellence Award 2023 from Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), establishing it among an exceptional supplier group that met or exceeded rigorous requirements and achieved world-class certification levels. Of Caterpillar’s more than 6,600 direct suppliers worldwide, only 20 earned excellence status this year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.85 percent and weekly performance of 2.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, CAT reached to a volume of 3512272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $265.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

CAT stock trade performance evaluation

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 7.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.01 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 253.03, while it was recorded at 254.68 for the last single week of trading, and 246.13 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +28.61. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.28.

Return on Total Capital for CAT is now 16.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.76. Additionally, CAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] managed to generate an average of $61,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 10.20%.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.