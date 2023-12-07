C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] Stock trading around $1.21 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

C4 Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CCCC] traded at a low on 12/06/23, posting a -18.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.21. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM that C4 Therapeutics to Host Webcast to Present New Dose Escalation Data from CFT7455 Phase 1 Study in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma.

To join the webcast, please visit this link or the “Events & Presentations” page of the Investors section on the company’s website at www.c4therapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4329036 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of C4 Therapeutics Inc stands at 16.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.20%.

The market cap for CCCC stock reached $59.63 million, with 48.97 million shares outstanding and 41.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 479.84K shares, CCCC reached a trading volume of 4329036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCC shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for C4 Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C4 Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39.

How has CCCC stock performed recently?

C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.87. With this latest performance, CCCC shares dropped by -33.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.27 for C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6636, while it was recorded at 1.4940 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9622 for the last 200 days.

C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -416.56 and a Gross Margin at +75.65. C4 Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -412.19.

Return on Total Capital for CCCC is now -32.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.13. Additionally, CCCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] managed to generate an average of -$877,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.C4 Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.39 and a Current Ratio set at 7.39.

Earnings analysis for C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C4 Therapeutics Inc go to 22.30%.

Insider trade positions for C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]

The top three institutional holders of CCCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CCCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CCCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.