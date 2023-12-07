BTIG Research slashes price target on AvidXchange Holdings Inc [AVDX] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

AvidXchange Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AVDX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.14% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.69%. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Pay Integration for CoreSelect™ Live, AvidXchange and M3 Partnership Revolutionizes Hotel Accounting with Fully Automated Financial Management Solution.

Industry leaders collaborate on exclusive payment embedded automation integration for CoreSelect™.

Over the last 12 months, AVDX stock rose by 26.41%. The one-year AvidXchange Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.32. The average equity rating for AVDX stock is currently 1.87, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.22 billion, with 199.43 million shares outstanding and 152.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, AVDX stock reached a trading volume of 3225929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on AvidXchange Holdings Inc [AVDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVDX shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for AvidXchange Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-07-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AvidXchange Holdings Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17.

- Advertisements -

AVDX Stock Performance Analysis:

AvidXchange Holdings Inc [AVDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, AVDX shares gained by 40.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.43 for AvidXchange Holdings Inc [AVDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.35, while it was recorded at 10.88 for the last single week of trading, and 9.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AvidXchange Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AvidXchange Holdings Inc [AVDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.62 and a Gross Margin at +52.36. AvidXchange Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.02.

Return on Total Capital for AVDX is now -10.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AvidXchange Holdings Inc [AVDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.94. Additionally, AVDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AvidXchange Holdings Inc [AVDX] managed to generate an average of -$63,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.AvidXchange Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc [AVDX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AVDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AVDX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AVDX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.