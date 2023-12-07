Boeing Co. [BA] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $265

- Advertisements -

Boeing Co. [NYSE: BA] closed the trading session at $236.89 on 12/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $234.43, while the highest price level was $239.23. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM that Canada Selects Boeing’s P-8A Poseidon as its Multi-Mission Aircraft.

– Partnership with Canadian industry will deliver long-term economic prosperity to Canada.

– With the P-8, Canada secures NORAD and FIVE EYES allied interchangeability.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.36 percent and weekly performance of 5.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, BA reached to a volume of 4543928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Boeing Co. [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $252.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Boeing Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boeing Co. is set at 4.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 31.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

BA stock trade performance evaluation

Boeing Co. [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.55. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 22.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.97 for Boeing Co. [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 198.97, while it was recorded at 234.28 for the last single week of trading, and 208.80 for the last 200 days.

Boeing Co. [BA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boeing Co. [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +5.20. Boeing Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.29. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boeing Co. [BA] managed to generate an average of -$31,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Boeing Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Boeing Co. [BA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.