BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Blackstone Inc [BX] – find out why.

Blackstone Inc [NYSE: BX] loss -2.75% or -3.17 points to close at $112.11 with a heavy trading volume of 6169228 shares. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 5:30 AM that Blackstone Acquires Power Grid Components, Inc., a Leading Supplier of Critical Components for the Electrical Grid.

Today, Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced that private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone have closed the acquisition of Power Grid Components, Inc. (“PGC”) from Shorehill Capital LLC.

PGC is a leading domestic designer and manufacturer of a wide range of critical components for protection, monitoring, and safety applications in electrical substations, an essential segment of the electrical grid responsible for managing and monitoring power flows and converting electricity into different voltages. As a supplier of critical components to the grid and partner to many of the nation’s largest electrical utilities, PGC advances the global energy transition by improving the reliability, capacity, and safety of the grid, by enabling the deployment of new renewable generation, and by supporting broad electrification trends. PGC was founded in 2017 by CEO Rick McClure and Shorehill Capital LLC. Mr. McClure and the other senior leaders will remain with the business in their current positions following the transaction.

It opened the trading session at $116.00, the shares rose to $117.29 and dropped to $111.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BX points out that the company has recorded 29.45% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -58.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.04M shares, BX reached to a volume of 6169228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blackstone Inc [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $106.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-07-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 102.11.

Trading performance analysis for BX stock

Blackstone Inc [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 14.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.31 for Blackstone Inc [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.79, while it was recorded at 113.92 for the last single week of trading, and 95.85 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc [BX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.15 and a Gross Margin at +98.77. Blackstone Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.84.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Inc [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.82. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blackstone Inc [BX] managed to generate an average of $372,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Blackstone Inc [BX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc go to 9.78%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Blackstone Inc [BX]

The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.