Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] is 42.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [NYSE: SAN] jumped around 0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.19 at the close of the session, up 0.24%.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR stock is now 42.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SAN Stock saw the intraday high of $4.24 and lowest of $4.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.20, which means current price is +41.08% above from all time high which was touched on 12/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, SAN reached a trading volume of 4133148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $5.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. ADR is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67.

How has SAN stock performed recently?

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, SAN shares gained by 11.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.08 for Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.83, while it was recorded at 4.15 for the last single week of trading, and 3.71 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.77. Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Total Capital for SAN is now 2.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 561.29. Additionally, SAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 346.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] managed to generate an average of $46,522 per employee.Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.49.

Earnings analysis for Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander S.A. ADR go to 16.97%.

Insider trade positions for Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]

The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.