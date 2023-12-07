Argus lifts WestRock Co [WRK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

WestRock Co [NYSE: WRK] traded at a high on 12/06/23, posting a 0.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $40.75. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 6:50 AM that WestRock and ENGIE Sign Agreement to Add Renewable Energy to U.S. Grid.

Texas-based solar projects to support WestRock’s pursuit of science-based targets for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK), a leader in sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions, today announced it has entered into two virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) with ENGIE North America (ENGIE), a subsidiary of ENGIE S.A. and global leader in the net zero energy transition. The VPPAs are designed to add renewable energy to the U.S. energy grid and mark a step forward in WestRock’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3368142 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WestRock Co stands at 1.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.92%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for WRK stock reached $10.45 billion, with 256.40 million shares outstanding and 252.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, WRK reached a trading volume of 3368142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WestRock Co [WRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $41.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for WestRock Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Co is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 15.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

How has WRK stock performed recently?

WestRock Co [WRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, WRK shares gained by 7.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.88 for WestRock Co [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.16, while it was recorded at 41.13 for the last single week of trading, and 32.27 for the last 200 days.

WestRock Co [WRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WestRock Co [WRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.41 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. WestRock Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.12.

Return on Total Capital for WRK is now 6.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WestRock Co [WRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.12. Additionally, WRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WestRock Co [WRK] managed to generate an average of -$29,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.WestRock Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Insider trade positions for WestRock Co [WRK]

The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WRK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WRK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.