Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY] Is Currently -2.34 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Annaly Capital Management Inc [NYSE: NLY] slipped around -0.43 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.93 at the close of the session, down -2.34%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends.

In accordance with the terms of Annaly’s 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series F Preferred Stock”), the Board has declared a Series F Preferred Stock cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $0.665293 per share of Series F Preferred Stock, which reflects a rate of 10.64469%, equal to three-month CME Term SOFR (plus a spread adjustment of 0.26161%) on the Dividend Determination date plus a spread of 4.993%.

In accordance with the terms of Annaly’s 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series G Preferred Stock”), the Board has declared a Series G Preferred Stock cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $0.620803 per share of Series G Preferred Stock, which reflects a rate of 9.82369%, equal to three-month CME Term SOFR (plus a spread adjustment of 0.26161%) on the Dividend Determination date plus a spread of 4.172%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc stock is now -14.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NLY Stock saw the intraday high of $18.53 and lowest of $17.905 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.80, which means current price is +23.48% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, NLY reached a trading volume of 4308694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $17.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-07-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.09.

How has NLY stock performed recently?

Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, NLY shares gained by 5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.56 for Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.35, while it was recorded at 18.28 for the last single week of trading, and 19.06 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc go to -4.98%.

Insider trade positions for Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY]

The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.