American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Stock trading around $19.95 per share: What’s Next?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] gained 3.05% or 0.59 points to close at $19.95 with a heavy trading volume of 6667799 shares. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that AEO Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue and Strong Operating Profit; Updated Annual Outlook Reflects Improved Demand and Profit Improvement Initiatives.

Record third quarter revenue of $1.3 billion, up 5% to last year, with growth across brands and channels.

Operating profit of $125 million, up to last year; Second highest since 2012.

It opened the trading session at $19.48, the shares rose to $20.085 and dropped to $19.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEO points out that the company has recorded 67.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -100.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.53M shares, AEO reached to a volume of 6667799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $18.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for AEO stock

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.45. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.71 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.82, while it was recorded at 19.50 for the last single week of trading, and 14.63 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.48 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.51.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.51. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of $3,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 18.42%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AEO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AEO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.