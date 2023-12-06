YPF ADR [YPF] Revenue clocked in at $18.20 billion, up 85.96% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

YPF ADR [NYSE: YPF] gained 6.55% on the last trading session, reaching $17.09 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 9:47 AM that YPF SA reports.

The document is available on the YPF website at http://www.ypf.com in the Investor Relations section and can also be downloaded from the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

YPF ADR represents 393.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.72 billion with the latest information. YPF stock price has been found in the range of $16.01 to $17.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, YPF reached a trading volume of 4560544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about YPF ADR [YPF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YPF shares is $16.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YPF stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for YPF ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YPF ADR is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for YPF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75.

Trading performance analysis for YPF stock

YPF ADR [YPF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, YPF shares gained by 59.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YPF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.87 for YPF ADR [YPF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.49, while it was recorded at 16.57 for the last single week of trading, and 12.66 for the last 200 days.

YPF ADR [YPF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YPF ADR [YPF] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.05 and a Gross Margin at +28.38. YPF ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.64.

Return on Total Capital for YPF is now 15.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, YPF ADR [YPF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.22. Additionally, YPF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.35.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.YPF ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.94.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at YPF ADR [YPF]

The top three institutional holders of YPF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in YPF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in YPF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.