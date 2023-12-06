X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR] fell -9.89% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: XFOR] jumped around 0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.89 at the close of the session, up 8.88%. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM that X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $.78 per share, which is equal to the closing price of X4’s common stock on November 30, 2023. Each option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36 months, subject to the employee’s continued employment with X4 on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2019 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grant.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, XFOR reached a trading volume of 5300671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XFOR shares is $3.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XFOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

How has XFOR stock performed recently?

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.79. With this latest performance, XFOR shares dropped by -5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XFOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.23 for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8486, while it was recorded at 0.7963 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3106 for the last 200 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.81 and a Current Ratio set at 5.81.

Insider trade positions for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR]

The top three institutional holders of XFOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in XFOR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in XFOR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.