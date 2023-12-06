why scPharmaceuticals Inc [SCPH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.67

- Advertisements -

scPharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: SCPH] slipped around -0.12 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.22 at the close of the session, down -2.25%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that scPharmaceuticals Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Generated net FUROSCIX® revenue of $3.8 million.

Ended Q3 2023 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $90.2 million.

scPharmaceuticals Inc stock is now -27.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SCPH Stock saw the intraday high of $5.295 and lowest of $4.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.75, which means current price is +12.74% above from all time high which was touched on 05/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 241.14K shares, SCPH reached a trading volume of 5926913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about scPharmaceuticals Inc [SCPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCPH shares is $18.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for scPharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for scPharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

How has SCPH stock performed recently?

scPharmaceuticals Inc [SCPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.69. With this latest performance, SCPH shares dropped by -2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.72 for scPharmaceuticals Inc [SCPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.75, while it was recorded at 5.40 for the last single week of trading, and 8.14 for the last 200 days.

scPharmaceuticals Inc [SCPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SCPH is now -39.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, scPharmaceuticals Inc [SCPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.59. Additionally, SCPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, scPharmaceuticals Inc [SCPH] managed to generate an average of -$383,729 per employee.scPharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.88 and a Current Ratio set at 9.53.

Insider trade positions for scPharmaceuticals Inc [SCPH]

