why Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $82.65

Astrazeneca plc ADR [NASDAQ: AZN] loss -1.55% or -1.01 points to close at $64.01 with a heavy trading volume of 3993593 shares. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Presage Biosciences Announces New Pharma Partnership to Evaluate Novel Immuno-Oncology Drug Combinations with CIVO® Technology.

Presage Biosciences, a pioneering translational oncology company whose mission is to use CIVO and spatial molecular profiling to understand the complexity of drug response in the tumor microenvironment (TME), has entered into an agreement with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN), a global biopharmaceutical company. According to the agreement, Presage’s platform will be used by AstraZeneca in translational analysis to evaluate several investigational bispecific antibody combinations in samples taken from head and neck cancer patients. The work will contribute to advancing AstraZeneca’s growing portfolio of immuno-oncology agents looking to harness the immune system against cancer.

Rich Klinghoffer, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Presage, said: “Prior studies have demonstrated that the CIVO platform provides accurate guidance about the therapeutic potential of novel agents in the only context that matters: Fully intact patient tumors. We are very pleased to be working with an innovator like AstraZeneca and supporting their quest to discover, develop, and deliver transformative medicines to patients.”.

It opened the trading session at $64.23, the shares rose to $64.44 and dropped to $63.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AZN points out that the company has recorded -12.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, AZN reached to a volume of 3993593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $82.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Astrazeneca plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astrazeneca plc ADR is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for AZN stock

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.12. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 0.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.29 for Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.05, while it was recorded at 64.51 for the last single week of trading, and 68.86 for the last 200 days.

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.41 and a Gross Margin at +63.36. Astrazeneca plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.41.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 7.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.93. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] managed to generate an average of $31,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Astrazeneca plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Astrazeneca plc ADR go to 12.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]

The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.