Wall Street Analyst Upgrade T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]. What else is Wall St. saying

T-Mobile US Inc [NASDAQ: TMUS] traded at a high on 12/05/23, posting a 0.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $154.00. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 10:07 AM that T-Mobile Bringing New Stores and More 5G to Texas.

The Un-carrier opened 18 new retail stores and expanded 5G network coverage and capacity.

T-Mobile continues to ramp up its presence in Texas with the opening of 18 new retail stores across the state in 2023 and the planned opening of more than a dozen additional stores now through 2024. The new stores have created about 120 new jobs for the state.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4547030 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of T-Mobile US Inc stands at 1.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.10%.

The market cap for TMUS stock reached $178.10 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 454.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 4547030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $177.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 27.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

How has TMUS stock performed recently?

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.87 for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.19, while it was recorded at 151.81 for the last single week of trading, and 141.16 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.61. T-Mobile US Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.25.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 7.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.49. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $36,479 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.T-Mobile US Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Earnings analysis for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc go to 67.33%.

Insider trade positions for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]

The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TMUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.