Wall Street Analyst Upgrade CVS Health Corp [CVS]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

CVS Health Corp [NYSE: CVS] closed the trading session at $68.48 on 12/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $67.77, while the highest price level was $69.48. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 11:46 AM that Ohio Officials, CMHA, 360º Management, and CVS Health Announce Opening of Supportive Housing Community for Human Trafficking Survivors.

Public-private partnership builds upon Ohio’s efforts addressing human trafficking, housing across the state.

Today, a bipartisan group of elected officials joined representatives from CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS), Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA), Beacon 360 Management, and community leaders to announce the opening of Harriet’s Hope – a 52-unit, multifamily supportive housing community – empowering survivors of human trafficking. Named in honor of abolitionist Harriet Tubman, who helped many escape slavery, Harriet’s Hope is a first-of-its-kind development for Columbus and among the nation’s first service-enriched housing communities exclusive to human trafficking survivors. Residents will live in a community with access to robust onsite case management and social services that address the unique needs of human trafficking survivors, while also encouraging rehabilitation and self-sufficiency. With construction now complete, residents will begin moving in December.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.52 percent and weekly performance of -0.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.30M shares, CVS reached to a volume of 7367950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CVS Health Corp [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $86.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CVS Health Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corp is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

CVS stock trade performance evaluation

CVS Health Corp [CVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, CVS shares dropped by -1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.38 for CVS Health Corp [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.41, while it was recorded at 68.23 for the last single week of trading, and 71.79 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corp [CVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corp [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.08 and a Gross Margin at +16.92. CVS Health Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.29.

Return on Total Capital for CVS is now 11.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVS Health Corp [CVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.60. Additionally, CVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVS Health Corp [CVS] managed to generate an average of $13,830 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.CVS Health Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CVS Health Corp [CVS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corp go to 4.00%.

CVS Health Corp [CVS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.