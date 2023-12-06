Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Gossamer Bio Inc [NASDAQ: GOSS] jumped around 0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.03 at the close of the session, up 6.31%. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Gossamer Bio Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), today announced that it has granted stock options to Bob Smith, Gossamer’s newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer. The Compensation Committee of Gossamer’s Board of Directors approved the grant, effective December 4, 2023, to Mr. Smith of a stock option to purchase 1,500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock under the Gossamer Bio, Inc. 2023 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (“2023 Inducement Plan”). The award was granted as an inducement material to Mr. Smith entering into employment with Gossamer in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $0.969 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Gossamer Bio’s common stock as reported by The Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 4, 2023. The options have a ten-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary of Mr. Smith’s date of commencement of employment and the balance of the shares vesting in a series of 36 successive monthly installments thereafter, subject to Mr. Smith’s continued employment with Gossamer on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2023 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant.

Gossamer Bio Inc stock is now -52.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOSS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.04 and lowest of $0.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.55, which means current price is +127.62% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, GOSS reached a trading volume of 3437374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOSS shares is $5.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Gossamer Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gossamer Bio Inc is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

How has GOSS stock performed recently?

Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.99. With this latest performance, GOSS shares gained by 80.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.70 for Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6702, while it was recorded at 0.8694 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1088 for the last 200 days.

Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GOSS is now -80.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -343.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,869.16. Additionally, GOSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,748.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS] managed to generate an average of -$1,288,640 per employee.Gossamer Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.07 and a Current Ratio set at 8.07.

Earnings analysis for Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gossamer Bio Inc go to 5.20%.

Insider trade positions for Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]

