Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX] Stock trading around $7.40 per share: What’s Next?

Travere Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TVTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.65% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.33%. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Travere Completes Successful pre-NDA Meeting for FILSPARI in IgAN; Provides Regulatory Updates for both IgAN and FSGS.

After meeting with the FDA, Company to submit a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to FDA in Q1 2024 for conversion of the existing U.S. accelerated approval of FILSPARI® (sparsentan) in IgAN to full approval.

Following engagement with the FDA on the two-year results from the Phase 3 DUPLEX Study in FSGS, Company conducting additional analyses of FSGS data and plans to re-engage FDA in 2024.

Over the last 12 months, TVTX stock dropped by -63.15%. The one-year Travere Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.14. The average equity rating for TVTX stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $556.11 million, with 75.15 million shares outstanding and 70.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, TVTX stock reached a trading volume of 6089211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TVTX shares is $14.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TVTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Travere Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-06-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Travere Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for TVTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.44.

TVTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.33. With this latest performance, TVTX shares gained by 6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TVTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.60 for Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.89, while it was recorded at 6.56 for the last single week of trading, and 14.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Travere Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -118.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.82. Travere Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.35.

Return on Total Capital for TVTX is now -49.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -161.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 950.94. Additionally, TVTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 940.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX] managed to generate an average of -$602,775 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Travere Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.77 and a Current Ratio set at 4.92.

Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

