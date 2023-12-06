Toughbuilt Industries Inc [TBLT] Revenue clocked in at $89.62 million, down -92.01% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Toughbuilt Industries Inc [NASDAQ: TBLT] price surged by 5.29 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ToughBuilt Industries Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue increased 9% quarter-over-quarter to $20.6 million Operating expenses decreased 11% year-over-year to $15.4 million, over $2 million saved.

A sum of 4607545 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 431.69K shares. Toughbuilt Industries Inc shares reached a high of $0.2322 and dropped to a low of $0.1714 until finishing in the latest session at $0.19.

The one-year TBLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.5. The average equity rating for TBLT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on Toughbuilt Industries Inc [TBLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBLT shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toughbuilt Industries Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

TBLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Toughbuilt Industries Inc [TBLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.22. With this latest performance, TBLT shares dropped by -3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.08% in the past year of trading.

- Advertisements -

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.08 for Toughbuilt Industries Inc [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1828, while it was recorded at 0.1754 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6297 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Toughbuilt Industries Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toughbuilt Industries Inc [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.88 and a Gross Margin at +29.53. Toughbuilt Industries Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.25.

Return on Total Capital for TBLT is now -112.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toughbuilt Industries Inc [TBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.21. Additionally, TBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Toughbuilt Industries Inc [TBLT] managed to generate an average of -$151,719 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Toughbuilt Industries Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Toughbuilt Industries Inc [TBLT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TBLT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TBLT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.