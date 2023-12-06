Stephens lifts Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [NYSE: MODG] closed the trading session at $12.30 on 12/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.29, while the highest price level was $12.97. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 6:16 PM that Uber Technologies, Jabil and Builders FirstSource Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER), S&P MidCap 400 constituents Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) will replace Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE), Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASD: SEDG) in the S&P 500 respectively, S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Rambus Inc. (NASD: RMBS) and Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) will replace Jabil and Builders FirstSource in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sealed Air, Alaska Air Group, and SolarEdge Technologies will replace Orthofix Medical (NASD: OFIX), Rambus, and Comfort Systems USA respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.72 percent and weekly performance of 0.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, MODG reached to a volume of 3968563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MODG shares is $18.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MODG stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for MODG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

MODG stock trade performance evaluation

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, MODG shares dropped by -5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MODG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.82 for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.60, while it was recorded at 12.61 for the last single week of trading, and 17.83 for the last 200 days.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.31 and a Gross Margin at +60.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Total Capital for MODG is now 4.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.96. Additionally, MODG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] managed to generate an average of $4,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MODG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp go to 14.00%.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MODG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MODG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MODG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.