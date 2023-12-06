Sidus Space Inc [SIDU] is -95.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Sidus Space Inc [NASDAQ: SIDU] traded at a low on 12/05/23, posting a -8.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.05. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Sidus Space Awarded Additional Bechtel Cable Assembly Contract for Mobile Launcher 2.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company, today announced that it has been selected by Bechtel to manufacture additional cables in support of the NASA Mobile Launcher 2 contract for the Artemis missions. This follows Sidus’ prior contract with Bechtel to fabricate custom cables and populate unique electronics cabinets supporting the launch control subsystem and ground special power subsystems.

Mobile Launcher 2 is the ground platform structure that will launch Space Launch System (SLS) rockets Block 1B and Block 2 configurations to the Moon, allowing the agency to send astronauts and heavy cargo to the lunar surface as part of NASA’s Artemis mission. The mobile launcher is the primary interface between the ground launch control system, the SLS rocket, and Orion spacecraft flight hardware.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 29720622 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sidus Space Inc stands at 14.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.59%.

The market cap for SIDU stock reached $4.40 million, with 80.97 million shares outstanding and 69.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, SIDU reached a trading volume of 29720622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIDU shares is $0.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sidus Space Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has SIDU stock performed recently?

Sidus Space Inc [SIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.18. With this latest performance, SIDU shares dropped by -41.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.46 for Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0967, while it was recorded at 0.0561 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2548 for the last 200 days.

Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sidus Space Inc [SIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.14 and a Gross Margin at -58.32. Sidus Space Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -176.05.

Return on Total Capital for SIDU is now -116.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -147.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sidus Space Inc [SIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.19. Additionally, SIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sidus Space Inc [SIDU] managed to generate an average of -$200,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Sidus Space Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

Insider trade positions for Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]

