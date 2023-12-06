Nomura slashes price target on Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: TCOM] price plunged by -2.26 percent to reach at -$0.76. The company report on November 25, 2023 at 3:37 AM that Trip.com sees increase in visits after China expands visa-free travel to 6 countries.

China has announced that it will expand the scope of its unilateral visa-free policy for ordinary passport holders from six countries: France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia. The policy will be implemented on a trial basis.

Effective from December 1, 2023, to November 30, 2024, people holding ordinary passports from the aforementioned countries can visit China for business, leisure and transit, visiting for up to 15 days without a visa. This new policy is expected to facilitate more accessible travel and promote closer ties between China and the countries involved.

A sum of 6375832 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.44M shares. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR shares reached a high of $33.13 and dropped to a low of $32.42 until finishing in the latest session at $32.94.

The one-year TCOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.5. The average equity rating for TCOM stock is currently 1.27, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $50.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.83.

TCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.95. With this latest performance, TCOM shares dropped by -1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.65 for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.25, while it was recorded at 34.09 for the last single week of trading, and 35.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trip.com Group Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.44 and a Gross Margin at +77.48. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.00.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now 0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.55. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] managed to generate an average of $50,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.