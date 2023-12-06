Nike, Inc. [NKE] fell -1.59% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Nike, Inc. [NYSE: NKE] price surged by 1.47 percent to reach at $1.67. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM that NIKE, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings and Conference Call.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m. PT, following the close of regular stock market trading hours. Following the news release, NIKE, Inc. management will host a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at https://investors.nike.com/. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location through 9:00 p.m. PT, January 11, 2024.

A sum of 9925457 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.60M shares. Nike, Inc. shares reached a high of $115.32 and dropped to a low of $113.00 until finishing in the latest session at $115.15.

- Advertisements -

The one-year NKE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.74. The average equity rating for NKE stock is currently 2.03, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nike, Inc. [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $119.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Nike, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nike, Inc. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 39.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.84.

NKE Stock Performance Analysis:

Nike, Inc. [NKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.66. With this latest performance, NKE shares gained by 9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.01 for Nike, Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.65, while it was recorded at 111.60 for the last single week of trading, and 110.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nike, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nike, Inc. [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.38 and a Gross Margin at +42.36. Nike, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.90.

Return on Total Capital for NKE is now 19.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nike, Inc. [NKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.72. Additionally, NKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nike, Inc. [NKE] managed to generate an average of $60,573 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Nike, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.84 and a Current Ratio set at 2.87.

NKE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nike, Inc. go to 14.49%.

Nike, Inc. [NKE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NKE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NKE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.