NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd [NRSN] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -7.38% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd [NASDAQ: NRSN] price plunged by -24.16 percent to reach at -$0.36. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that NeuroSense’s Phase 2b ALS Trial Achieves Primary Safety and Tolerability & Secondary Clinical Efficacy Endpoints.

Top-Line Results from 6-month double-blind Phase 2b PARADIGM trial with NeuroSense’s lead drug candidate for ALS, PrimeC, include:.

PrimeC achieved primary safety and tolerability endpoints with a safety and tolerability profile comparable to placebo.

A sum of 21921923 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 359.33K shares. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd shares reached a high of $1.25 and dropped to a low of $1.04 until finishing in the latest session at $1.13.

- Advertisements -

The one-year NRSN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.93. The average equity rating for NRSN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd [NRSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRSN shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRSN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

NRSN Stock Performance Analysis:

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd [NRSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.65. With this latest performance, NRSN shares gained by 128.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.94% in the past year of trading.

- Advertisements -

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.68 for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd [NRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6360, while it was recorded at 1.2450 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2732 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NRSN is now -162.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -148.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -168.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd [NRSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.76. Additionally, NRSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd [NRSN] managed to generate an average of -$881,429 per employee.NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd [NRSN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NRSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NRSN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NRSN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.