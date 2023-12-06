Market cap of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] reaches 3.08M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SNOA] gained 15.86% or 0.03 points to close at $0.22 with a heavy trading volume of 29523703 shares. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Fiscal Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

Gross profit percentage of 36% for the quarter, up 1% from first fiscal quarter 2024.

Total operating expenses decreased for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023 compared to same period prior year.

It opened the trading session at $0.201, the shares rose to $0.26 and dropped to $0.1766, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNOA points out that the company has recorded -76.71% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -83.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 269.22K shares, SNOA reached to a volume of 29523703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOA shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for SNOA stock

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.29. With this latest performance, SNOA shares gained by 21.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.65 for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4053, while it was recorded at 0.1867 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8736 for the last 200 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.43 and a Gross Margin at +33.73. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.81.

Return on Total Capital for SNOA is now -48.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.64. Additionally, SNOA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] managed to generate an average of -$30,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.48.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]

