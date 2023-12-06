Market cap of Evolent Health Inc [EVH] reaches 3.07B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Evolent Health Inc [NYSE: EVH] loss -9.10% on the last trading session, reaching $26.67 price per share at the time. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Evolent Health, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $350.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2029 to Pay Down Senior Term Loan.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a company that specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable (“Evolent”), today announced that it intends to offer $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2029, subject to market and other conditions. Evolent also expects to grant the initial purchasers in the proposed offering an option to purchase up to an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The notes are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Evolent’s Class A common stock, or a combination of cash and shares of Evolent’s Class A common stock, at Evolent’s election based on a conversion rate to be determined. Interest on the notes will be payable semiannually in arrears on June 1 and December 1 of each year, beginning on June 1, 2024. The notes will mature on December 1, 2029 unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. The interest rate, conversion rate, conversion price and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.

Evolent Health Inc represents 114.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.07 billion with the latest information. EVH stock price has been found in the range of $25.00 to $27.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 959.17K shares, EVH reached a trading volume of 10587038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Evolent Health Inc [EVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVH shares is $45.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Evolent Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolent Health Inc is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVH in the course of the last twelve months was 55.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

Trading performance analysis for EVH stock

Evolent Health Inc [EVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.88. With this latest performance, EVH shares dropped by -2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.08 for Evolent Health Inc [EVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.41, while it was recorded at 28.13 for the last single week of trading, and 29.80 for the last 200 days.

Evolent Health Inc [EVH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolent Health Inc [EVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.37 and a Gross Margin at +18.22. Evolent Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.38.

Return on Total Capital for EVH is now 0.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evolent Health Inc [EVH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.40. Additionally, EVH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evolent Health Inc [EVH] managed to generate an average of -$3,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Evolent Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Evolent Health Inc [EVH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evolent Health Inc go to 30.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Evolent Health Inc [EVH]

