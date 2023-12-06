Market cap of Chanson International Holding [CHSN] reaches 58.98M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Chanson International Holding [NASDAQ: CHSN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 64.14% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 164.44%. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Chanson International Holding Announces First Half of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Chanson International Holding (Nasdaq: CHSN) (the “Company” or “Chanson”), a provider of bakery, seasonal, and beverage products through its chain stores in China and the United States, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Mr. Gang Li, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are pleased to announce our financial performance for the first half of fiscal year 2023. Since the loosening of COVID-19 policy in China, our business operation has recovered from the pandemic. This resurgence has translated into a notable 3.1% growth in the total revenue and a 7.0% increase in gross profit within the Chinese market. We also saw a significant increase of 29.0% in net income, signaling a leap in profitability and the successful execution of our business model. These results reflect not only the resilience of our operations but also the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives. As we move forward, we are committed to providing a diverse portfolio of bakery and beverage products and offering quality eat-in services. We are poised to capitalize on the current momentum by continuing to enforce cost control, invest in product innovation, and execute expansion plan. We believe our long-term strategy and commitment to quality products will further enhance our profitability and create more value for our shareholders.”.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.98 million, with 6.81 million shares outstanding and 3.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 120.01K shares, CHSN stock reached a trading volume of 5689978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chanson International Holding [CHSN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chanson International Holding is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHSN in the course of the last twelve months was 62.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.49.

CHSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Chanson International Holding [CHSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 164.44. With this latest performance, CHSN shares gained by 96.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 153.19% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.91 for Chanson International Holding [CHSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.55, while it was recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Chanson International Holding Fundamentals:

Chanson International Holding’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

Chanson International Holding [CHSN] Institutonal Ownership Details

