Market cap of Allarity Therapeutics Inc [ALLR] reaches 2.43M – now what?

Allarity Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ALLR] traded at a low on 12/05/23, posting a -3.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.58. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Allarity’s Early Phase 2 Stenoparib Data Indicates Clinical Benefit in Women with Advanced Ovarian Cancer Selected with DRP® Companion Diagnostic.

All evaluable participants, with prior PARP inhibitor therapy and chemotherapy, showed significant tumor shrinkage including one complete response.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 64340432 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Allarity Therapeutics Inc stands at 37.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.40%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 193.00K shares, ALLR reached a trading volume of 64340432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allarity Therapeutics Inc [ALLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLR shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has ALLR stock performed recently?

Allarity Therapeutics Inc [ALLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.54. With this latest performance, ALLR shares gained by 3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.80 for Allarity Therapeutics Inc [ALLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6039, while it was recorded at 0.5695 for the last single week of trading, and 35.4082 for the last 200 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc [ALLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALLR is now -132.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -141.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allarity Therapeutics Inc [ALLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.62. Additionally, ALLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allarity Therapeutics Inc [ALLR] managed to generate an average of -$1,784,222 per employee.Allarity Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.23 and a Current Ratio set at 0.23.

Insider trade positions for Allarity Therapeutics Inc [ALLR]

The top three institutional holders of ALLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALLR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALLR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.