Market Analysts see SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc [SWTX] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: SWTX] traded at a low on 12/05/23, posting a -8.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.94. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 12:32 AM that SpringWorks Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and Guggenheim Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5707512 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc stands at 11.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.68%.

The market cap for SWTX stock reached $1.81 billion, with 62.42 million shares outstanding and 48.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 841.47K shares, SWTX reached a trading volume of 5707512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc [SWTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWTX shares is $54.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc is set at 2.60 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.75.

How has SWTX stock performed recently?

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc [SWTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.40. With this latest performance, SWTX shares gained by 19.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.69 for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc [SWTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.32, while it was recorded at 29.94 for the last single week of trading, and 26.31 for the last 200 days.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc [SWTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SWTX is now -56.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc [SWTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.94. Additionally, SWTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc [SWTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,222,101 per employee.SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Insider trade positions for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc [SWTX]

