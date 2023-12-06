Jefferies lifts Airbnb Inc [ABNB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Airbnb Inc [NASDAQ: ABNB] gained 0.01% or 0.01 points to close at $133.71 with a heavy trading volume of 4200176 shares. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Airbnb Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its third quarter 2023 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET today. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

It opened the trading session at $132.68, the shares rose to $135.705 and dropped to $132.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABNB points out that the company has recorded 13.99% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -63.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

- Advertisements -

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.02M shares, ABNB reached to a volume of 4200176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Airbnb Inc [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $133.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc is set at 4.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 20.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.78.

Trading performance analysis for ABNB stock

Airbnb Inc [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.82. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.76 for Airbnb Inc [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.18, while it was recorded at 131.05 for the last single week of trading, and 125.95 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc [ABNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.37 and a Gross Margin at +69.76. Airbnb Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.54.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now 24.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Airbnb Inc [ABNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.10. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airbnb Inc [ABNB] managed to generate an average of $277,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Airbnb Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

Airbnb Inc [ABNB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc go to 20.05%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Airbnb Inc [ABNB]

The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ABNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.