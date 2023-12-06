Integral Ad Science Holding Corp [IAS] gain 59.50% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp [NASDAQ: IAS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.35% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.91%. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that IAS Releases Inaugural Responsibility Report Illustrating Commitment to Trust, Transparency, and Responsible Business Practices.

Responsibility Report highlights measurable progress towards building a sustainable future.

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced the release of its inaugural Responsibility Report outlining the tangible progress the company is making to strengthen its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

Over the last 12 months, IAS stock rose by 42.92%. The one-year Integral Ad Science Holding Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.63. The average equity rating for IAS stock is currently 1.47, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.21 billion, with 153.99 million shares outstanding and 54.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 735.98K shares, IAS stock reached a trading volume of 6042089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Integral Ad Science Holding Corp [IAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAS shares is $20.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAS in the course of the last twelve months was 23.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.47.

IAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp [IAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, IAS shares gained by 2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.53 for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp [IAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.83, while it was recorded at 14.56 for the last single week of trading, and 14.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Integral Ad Science Holding Corp Fundamentals:

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.47 and a Current Ratio set at 3.47.

IAS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp go to 2.40%.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp [IAS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.