Haleon plc ADR [HLN] gain 2.37% so far this year. What now?

Haleon plc ADR [NYSE: HLN] price plunged by -3.31 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 7:01 PM that Health exclusion affects more than three in five people globally.

Year 2 Health Inclusivity Index Scores.

Phase two of Economist Impact’s Health Inclusivity Index, supported by Haleon, measures experience of health inclusion across 42,000 people in 40 countries.

A sum of 5013648 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.28M shares. Haleon plc ADR shares reached a high of $8.32 and dropped to a low of $8.16 until finishing in the latest session at $8.19.

The one-year HLN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.04. The average equity rating for HLN stock is currently 2.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Haleon plc ADR [HLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLN shares is $8.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Haleon plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haleon plc ADR is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

HLN Stock Performance Analysis:

Haleon plc ADR [HLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.99. With this latest performance, HLN shares gained by 1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.28 for Haleon plc ADR [HLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.26, while it was recorded at 8.47 for the last single week of trading, and 8.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Haleon plc ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Haleon plc ADR [HLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.41 and a Gross Margin at +61.55. Haleon plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.76.

Return on Total Capital for HLN is now 8.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Haleon plc ADR [HLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.93. Additionally, HLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Haleon plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Haleon plc ADR [HLN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HLN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HLN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.