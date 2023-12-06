Goldman slashes price target on Williams Cos Inc [WMB] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Williams Cos Inc [NYSE: WMB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.19%. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Williams Completes Strategic Transactions in D.J. Basin.

Williams (NYSE: WMB) announced today that it has successfully closed two strategic transactions that now position the company as the third largest gatherer in the DJ Basin. First, the acquisition of Cureton Front Range LLC, whose assets include gas gathering pipelines and two processing plants serving producers across 225,500 dedicated acres. And second, the purchase of KKR’s 50 percent ownership interest in Rocky Mountain Midstream Holdings LLC (RMM), resulting in 100 percent ownership of RMM for Williams.

“We remain committed to executing on acquisitions that progress our overall strategy to maintain top positions in the basins we serve,” said Alan Armstrong, president and CEO of Williams. “The combination of the Cureton and RMM assets will deliver tangible operational synergies that include increased volumes on our existing processing facilities, as well as increased revenues on our downstream NGL transportation, fractionation and storage assets.”.

Over the last 12 months, WMB stock rose by 3.72%. The one-year Williams Cos Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.89. The average equity rating for WMB stock is currently 2.27, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.11 billion, with 1.22 billion shares outstanding and 1.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.13M shares, WMB stock reached a trading volume of 6247588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Williams Cos Inc [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $38.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Williams Cos Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams Cos Inc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 16.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.72.

WMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Williams Cos Inc [WMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, WMB shares gained by 0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.30 for Williams Cos Inc [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.06, while it was recorded at 36.75 for the last single week of trading, and 32.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Williams Cos Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Williams Cos Inc [WMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.31 and a Gross Margin at +34.84. Williams Cos Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.05.

Return on Total Capital for WMB is now 8.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Williams Cos Inc [WMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.93. Additionally, WMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 192.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Williams Cos Inc [WMB] managed to generate an average of $406,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Williams Cos Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 0.77.

WMB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams Cos Inc go to 7.20%.

Williams Cos Inc [WMB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WMB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WMB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.