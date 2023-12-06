For MGM Resorts International [MGM], Analyst sees a rise to $49. What next?

- Advertisements -

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] loss -3.02% or -1.22 points to close at $39.13 with a heavy trading volume of 5097993 shares. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that BetMGM CEO and CFO to participate in 2023 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference.

BetMGM, LLC (“BetMGM”), one of the leading sports betting and iGaming operators across the U.S., jointly owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) (“MGM Resorts”) and Entain plc (LSE: ENT) (“Entain”) will participate in the 2023 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference in New York on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

A fireside chat with BetMGM’s CEO Adam Greenblatt and CFO Gary Deutsch is scheduled at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET. The session will be moderated by Stephen Grambling, Morgan Stanley Executive Director of US Gaming, Lodging and Leisure Equity Research.

It opened the trading session at $40.02, the shares rose to $40.12 and dropped to $39.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MGM points out that the company has recorded -5.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, MGM reached to a volume of 5097993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $54.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.73.

Trading performance analysis for MGM stock

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.51. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.87 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.59, while it was recorded at 39.84 for the last single week of trading, and 42.05 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.07 and a Gross Margin at +22.80. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.98.

Return on Total Capital for MGM is now -4.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 705.43. Additionally, MGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 676.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] managed to generate an average of $31,331 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at MGM Resorts International [MGM]

The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MGM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MGM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.